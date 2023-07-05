Renegades Down BlueClaws 9-2

Lakewood, N.J. - The Hudson Valley Renegades pounded out 15 hits as they took down the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 9-2 on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. The win extended the Renegades' winning streak to five games, tied for their longest of the season.

The Renegades scratched across the first run of the game in the top of the third against Mitch Neunborn. Aldenis Sanchez lined a one-out single to center and raced around to score from first base on a double off the left field wall by Eduardo Torrealba.

Hudson Valley blew the game open in the top of the fourth, erupting for five runs on seven hits while sending 10 batters to the plate to take a 6-0 lead. Nine of the 10 Renegades who came to the plate in the frame reached base, with two outs being made on the bases. It was part on an incredible stretch from the third through fifth innings, where 13 out of 15 Renegades batters to come to the plate reached safely on either a hit or a walk.

After the BlueClaws scratched across a run against Harrison Cohen in the bottom of the fourth, Christopher Familia led off the top of the fifth with a solo home run to extend the lead to 7-1. The blast was Familia's first in High-A, and was part of a night where he finished 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, an RBI and four runs scored while falling a triple shy of the cycle.

Spencer Henson tacked on an insurance run in the seventh with an RBI single scoring Familia, and the 'Gades added another in the ninth when a ground ball rolled through Rixon Wingrove's legs, allowing Familia to score again and expand the advantage to 9-1.

Cohen (2-1) threw 2.0 innings of relief in back of Brendan Beck, who started and went the first three innings for Hudson Valley in his fourth professional start. Luis Velasquez tossed 2.2 scoreless innings of relief, while Mason Vinyard allowed a run late in 1.1 innings to close out the victory.

All nine batters in the Renegades lineup had a hit by the end of the fourth inning, with Familia, Henson, Torrealba and Agustin Ramirez all collecting multiple hit games.

Torrealba went 2-for-2 with a run scored, a double, one RBI, and two walks. With his two hits tonight, Torrealba now has 124 in his Renegades career, tying him for second place on the all-time hits list with Edgar Gonzalez, one shy of tying Angel Perez's franchise record.

Hudson Valley and Jersey Shore continue their series on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with pregame coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:45. LHP Joel Valdez (1-4, 5.65) toes the slab for the Renegades, while RHP Gunner Mayer (1-4, 5.08) climbs the hill for the BlueClaws.

Renegades Record: 44-33, 5-6

Hudson Valley Renegades (44-33) 9,Jersey Shore BlueClaws (40-36) 2

Jul 5th, 2023

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

R

H

E

Hudson Valley

0

0

1

5

1

0

1

0

1

9

15

0

Jersey Shore

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

1

2

7

2

Hudson Valley

AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A

Cowles, 2B

.239

4 0 1

0

0

0

0

1

1

2

3

Vargas, A, SS

.218

5 0 1

0

0

0

2

0

2

4

1

Ramirez, A, DH

.480

5 1 2

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

Familia, RF

.259

5 4 4

1

0

1

1

0

0

1

0

Gomez, A, C

.243

5 1 1

0

0

0

1

0

3

7

3

Henson, 1B

.265

4 0 2

0

0

0

2

1

0

9

2

Garcia, An, LF

.204

5 1 1

0

0

0

1

0

2

0

0

Sanchez, A, CF

.207

5 1 1

0

0

0

0

0

3

3

0

Torrealba, 3B

.277

2 1 2

1

0

0

1

2

0

0

2

Beck, P

.000

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

Cohen, P

.000

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Velasquez, P

.000

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

Vinyard, P

.000

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Totals

.249

40 9 15 2

0

1

8

4

12 27 13

BATTING

2B: Torrealba (2, Neunborn); Familia (2, Binns).

HR: Familia (1, 5th inning oïÂ¬Â Betancourt, C, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Cowles; Familia 8; Garcia, An; Gomez, A; Henson 2; Ramirez, A 2; Sanchez, A;

Torrealba 3; Vargas, A.

RBI: Familia (5); Garcia, An (18); Gomez, A (25); Henson 2 (35); Torrealba (13);

Vargas, A 2 (31).

2-out RBI: Henson; Vargas, A 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Sanchez, A.

Team RISP: 6-for-10.

Team LOB: 8.

FIELDING

PickoïÂ¬Âs: Beck (Lee at 1st base).

DP: (Beck-Cowles-Henson).

Jersey Shore

AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A

Lee, 2B

.274

4 0 1 0

0

0

0

0

2

1

3

Rincones Jr., LF

.213

3 0 1 0

0

0

0

1

1

1

0

Garcia, Ar, C

.091

4 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

2

12 2

Wingrove, 1B

.258

2 1 0 0

0

0

0

2

1

4

2

Lee Sang, M, DH

.271

3 1 2 0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

Ward, 3B

.260

4 0 1 0

0

0

0

0

0

2

2

Pineda, RF

.205

4 0 1 1

0

0

1

0

0

1

0

Brito, SS

.237

4 0 1 0

0

0

1

0

0

2

0

Carr, CF

.227

4 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

3

2

1

Neunborn, P

.000

0 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

Betancourt, C, P

.000

0 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Binns, P

.000

0 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Wynne, P

.000

0 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Dallas, P

.000

0 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Totals

.240 32 2 7 1

0

0

2

4

9

27 10

BATTING

2B: Pineda (11, Cohen).

TB: Brito; Lee; Lee Sang, M 2; Pineda 2; Rincones Jr.; Ward.

RBI: Brito (10); Pineda (34).

2-out RBI: Pineda; Brito.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Ward; Brito 2.

GIDP: Brito.

Team RISP: 3-for-9.

Team LOB: 7.

BASERUNNING

SB: Lee Sang, M (18, 2nd base oïÂ¬Â Beck/Gomez, A).

CS: Lee (3, 2nd base by Beck/Gomez, A).

PO: Lee (1st base by Beck).

FIELDING

E: Wingrove 2 (6, ïÂ¬Âelding, ïÂ¬Âelding).

OutïÂ¬Âeld assists: Carr (Torrealba at 3rd base).

Hudson Valley

ERA

IP

H R ER

BB

SO

HR

BF

Beck

0.00

3.0

3 0

0

1

2

0

11

Cohen (W, 2-1)

3.15

2.0

1 1

1

2

2

0

9

Velasquez

5.23

2.2

1 0

0

1

3

0

10

Vinyard

3.38

1.1

2 1

1

0

2

0

6

Totals

3.30

9.0

7 2

2

4

9

0

36

Jersey Shore

ERA

IP

H R ER

BB

SO

HR

BF

Neunborn (L, 1-1)

2.70

2.2

3

1

1

0

2

0

10

Betancourt, C

5.01

2.1

8

6

6

2

2

1

15

Binns

9.00

2.0

2

1

1

1

4

0

9

Wynne

2.55

1.0

1

0

0

0

1

0

4

Dallas

5.87

1.0

1

1

0

1

3

0

6

Totals

4.25

9.0 15 9

8

4

12

1

44

WP: Velasquez; Vinyard; Dallas.

Pitches-strikes: Beck 47-31; Cohen 38-22; Velasquez 42-24; Vinyard 26-15; Neunborn 28-23; Betancourt, C 60-34; Binns 46-29; Wynne 10-7; Dallas 25-14.

Groundouts-ïÂ¬Âyouts: Beck 4-1; Cohen 3-1; Velasquez 4-0; Vinyard 0-2; Neunborn 2-1; Betancourt, C 2-1; Binns 1-1; Wynne 1-1; Dallas 1-0.

Batters faced: Beck 11; Cohen 9; Velasquez 10; Vinyard 6; Neunborn 10; Betancourt, C 15; Binns 9; Wynne 4; Dallas 6.

Inherited runners-scored: Vinyard 1-0; Betancourt, C 1-0.

Umpires: HP: Warren Eubanks. 1B: Jaylen Goodman.

OïÂ¬Âcial Scorer: Joe Erickson

Weather: 87 degrees, Clear

Wind: 10 mph, In From RF

First pitch: 7:05 PM

T: 2:47

Att: 2,843

Venue: ShoreTown Ballpark

July 5, 2023

