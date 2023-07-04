Renegades Double-up BlueClaws 4-2

Lakewood, N.J. - Led by a stellar pitching performance and an offensive spark provided by Marcos Cabrera, the Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 4-2 on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Tyrone Yulie kept his run of excellent starts going on Tuesday, allowing just one run on two hits across 5.0 innings. Yulie (4-5) tied his season-high with nine strikeouts and issued just one walk. The lone run he allowed came in the bottom of the first when Gabriel Rincones, Jr. touched him up for a solo home run to left-center that gave Jersey Shore a 1-0 lead.

The Renegades broke through against Matt Osterberg with a pair of RBI doubles in the top of the third. Marcos Cabrera singled and scored from first on a two-base hit to right by Spencer Jones. Two batters later, Agustin Ramirez lined a double down the right field line to give Hudson Valley a 2-1 advantage.

In the top of the fifth, Cabrera slammed a two-run home run to center off Osterberg (5-4) to extend the lead to 4-1. The Renegades third baseman finished 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. The round-tripper was Cabrera's fourth of the season.

After Yulie, Bailey Dees threw 2.0 innings of relief, allowing an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh when a throwing error by Ben Cowles allowed Leandro Pineda to score from second base. The BlueClaws brought the go-ahead run to the plate after that error, but Dees struck out Wilfredo Flores to escape the jam.

Carlos Gomez walked the leadoff man in the eighth, but stranded him on third by retiring the next three batters in order, and Clay Aguilar earned his first save of the season in the ninth after putting the first two runners on base to bring the winning run to the plate.

Renegades pitchers combined to strike out 14 BlueClaws batters and allowed only three hits, and only one - an infield single leading off the ninth - after the first inning.

Hudson Valley and Jersey Shore continue their series on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with pregame coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:45. RHP Brendan Beck (0-0, 0.00) takes the mound for the Renegades, as the BlueClaws counter with a bullpen game.

Renegades Record: 43-33, 4-6

