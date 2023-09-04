Renegades Announce SoFi as Presenting Sponsor of 2023 Playoff Baseball

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are proud to announce SoFi as the presenting sponsor of playoff baseball at Heritage Financial Park.

By virtue of winning the South Atlantic League North Division First Half Championship, the Renegades will host Games 2 and 3 (Game 3, if necessary) of the North Division Championship Series against the North Division Second Half Champion. If they win the best-of-3 NDCS, they would host Game 1 of the South Atlantic League Championship Series at Heritage Financial Park.

Playoff tickets cost $5 for seats in the Upper Level (Sections 200-206, 302-307 & General Admission), and $10 for seats in the Lower Level (Sections 100-112). Tickets purchased for the "if necessary" NDCS Game 3 and SAL Championship Series Game 1 are risk free and will be fully refunded if the Renegades do not play in those games. Fans can purchase tickets.

As part of their sponsorship, SoFi is happy to present the following:

Rally Towel Giveaway for Game 1 of the NDCS on Thursday, Sept. 14 (first 1,000 fans).

Postgame Fireworks for Game 1 of the NDCS on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Free Parking for all fans for all three playoff games.

Discounted ticket link for all SoFi members and employees.

Home Playoff Schedule at Heritage Financial Park

NDCS Game 2 vs TBD - Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6:35 p.m.

NDCS Game 3 vs TBD (if necessary) - Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:35 p.m.

SAL Championship Series Game 1 vs TBD - Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2:05 p.m.

The 2023 season marks the 11th playoff berth in the team's history. Hudson Valley made the playoffs every year from 2016 through 2019, and won the New York-Penn League Nader Cup Championship three times - 1999, 2012, and 2017.

For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com, call the ticket office at (845) 838-0094, or stop by the Renegades Ticket Office in person at Heritage Financial Park.

