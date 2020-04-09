Renegades Announce Complete 2020 Promotional Schedule

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades, Short Season Class-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, announce their complete 2020 promotional schedule. This year's calendar highlights six giveaways, a post-game concert, a wine and craft beer fest, 11 fireworks shows and the coveted Bobblection event; a staple and exclusive giveaway of the Goldklang group, which has correctly predicted the winner of each election since its inception.

Individual game ticket sales begin on Saturday, April 11 at 10:00 AM, and the first pitch at Dutchess Stadium will be thrown just 74 days later on June 24. The Magic is Back on Opening Day, a game you won't want to miss! It will feature all of the excitement of Opening Day along with a 2020 Magnet Schedule giveaway!

The Renegades make it a priority to ensure that all fans who walk through the gates create memories and have FUN! All game dates, times and promotions are subject to change. The full promotional schedule with extended detail can be found at hvrenegades.com.

Giveaways

The first giveaway for 2020 will be on Opening Day, Wednesday, June 24 for the first 2,000 fans through the gates. Those fans will receive a 2020 Magnet Schedule. To celebrate the first Friday night fireworks, display on June 26, the first 2,000 fans that night will also receive a 2020 Magnet Schedule.

Throwing it back 25 years, Rick Zolzer was the first PA announcer to ever be ejected from a Minor League Baseball game. The Renegades are commemorating that event on Thursday, August 6 by giving away 1,000 "Zolz Ejection" Bobbleheads!

Meet and greet the 2020 Renegades team on Sunday, August 16 after the game to have them sign their baseball card. The first 1,000 fans in the ballpark will receive a complete team card set.

Saturday, August 22 is Strike Out Cancer Night. Northern Westchester Hospital and the Renegades are teaming up to give away 1,000 Save Second Base T-Shirts. The T-shirt giveaway will be a one-size offering, in Adult X-Large.

Stay cool but still in style with a Renegade logoed bucket hat, presented by M&O Sanitation on Sunday, August 23. This will be a conversation piece to wear whenever you leave the house, so make sure you are one of the first 1,000 fans in line at the gate.

Be one of the first 1,000 kids age 12 and under at the ballpark on Sunday, September 6 as we celebrate Back to School Day, and grab your Renegades Water Bottle, presented by NY-529.

Specialty Events

The Renegades kick-off their inaugural year as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion program to assume the identity of Fenomenos Enmascarados ("The Masked Phenoms") for four games this season. In celebration of all of the Hispanic communities throughout the Hudson Valley and the Lucha Libre culture, the Renegades staff are striving to provide fans a rich blend of outstanding spirit and showmanship at the ballpark.

The Renegades will wear their new alternative uniforms on Tuesday, July 7 for a Soccer themed night, Saturday, July 18 to celebrate Carnival, the Latino culture's version of Mardi Gras, Friday, August 14 for a Caribbean Night and Sunday, August 30, a night to celebrate Mexican Heritage.

Wear your crowns or throw on your mask and capes for Princess and Heroes Night on Sunday, July 19. There will be a specialty princess tea party and hero meet and greet before the game. Specialty ticket packages will be available for purchase which will include a tiara and wand or hero cape.

The Renegades are taking a play out of the hockey arena and attempting their first ever Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, July 25. Fans are asked to bring as many, new stuffed animals to throw on the concourse at a designated time during the game to then be collected and donated to Toys-for-Tots.

"Strong the Force is! Your Star Wars Package now buy! Yes, hrrrm!" Star Wars Night is back on Sunday, July 26 #AtTheDutch and you will not want to miss it! Purchase your Jedi Package online to meet characters and participate in post-game Jedi Training with a real-life Jedi Master! $2 from each package purchased will be donated to Make-a-Wish.

The Renegades have partnered with Benmarl Winery to host a Wine Fest on Wednesday, August 5. The Craft Beer Guild of the Hudson Valley is back again for the Third Annual Craft Beer Fest at Dutchess Stadium in conjunction with Country Night on Saturday, August 15. Specialty drink ticket packages will be available for each event. You must be 21 and over to take part.

The Renegades are thankful to all of the essential workers who went above and beyond their calls of duty during the COVID-19 Pandemic. As a thank you, we will be hosting an Essential Workers Week from August 11-16, highlighting businesses and employees from around the Hudson Valley.

A promotion that only comes around every four years Bobblection is back on Monday, August 24! Forget about FiveThirtyEight, YouGov, Reuters or Quinnipiac; those polls have nothing on the most accurate poll in the nation: Bobblection! As fans enter the gates, they will choose which bobblehead they want, between the incumbent, President Trump and his democratic opponent. The first candidate to have all 500 of their bobbleheads chosen will be declared the winner. Be on the lookout for a special early voting ticket package, which will allow you to snag both candidates bobbleheads.

2019 was the first year the Renegades rebranded to become the Hudson Valley Veterans. The alternative game worn jerseys were raffled off in-game and in 2019 over $5,000 was raised for Vet2Vet. The Jersey Raffle will return in 2020 on Saturday, August 29 with a goal to shatter the amount raised in the past.

Weekly Promotions

Happy Signing Hour is back for 2020, where every game from when gates open until 30 minutes before first pitch, head to the Right Field Bar to enjoy 50% off a specialty Beer, Wine and Drink Menu while getting autographs from Renegade players.

Mondays don't have to be ruff because fans get to bring their dogs to the ballpark for Bark in the Park, presented by Full Circle Vet. Enjoy the games while sipping on $5 Margaritas!

"Twosdays" are fan favorites because some ballpark favorites are $2! These items include: Fountain Beverages, Hot Dogs, Popcorn, Tacos, Snow Cones and Select Domestic 12oz Draft Beers.

Wednesdays just got sweeter with $5 Wine specials offered throughout the ballpark thanks to Benmarl Winery, but the Renegades want to help grant wishes to those throughout the Hudson Valley by partnering with Make-a-Wish to celebrate Wish Wednesdays. To keep you full on hump day, purchase an All You Can Eat Pass (excludes: June 24 and July 15) where you will receive one serving of each item per visit in line. The menu includes a 22oz Fountain Beverage, Two Hot Dogs, a Hamburger or Cheeseburger, Bottled Water, Snow Cone or Ice Cream and Popcorn.

Thursdays are throwing it back, so dress for the decade, and enjoy $2 Select Domestic Drafts all game plus Trivia in the Right Field Bar.

Fridays are to celebrate being under the tent in the summer for Fair Favorites Friday, where fans enjoy specialty items of your fair favorites, changing each week throughout the season!

Saturdays are for.... sipping a cold refreshing Seltzer on a hot summer night! Enjoy Hard Seltzer specials all night long. Don't be selfish boys, Saturdays are for the girls too!

Sunday Family FUNdays are back to offer affordable family favorites while you catch a game. Enjoy $2 specials on Fountain Beverages, Snow Cones, Cotton Candy and Popcorn!

To stay informed on all Renegades promotional happenings and specials, be sure to follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok (@hvrenegades) and at hvrenegades.com. The 2020 promo slate promises to be one of the best in Minor League Baseball! All game dates and promotions are subject to change.

The Renegades 27th season at Dutchess Stadium begins on Wednesday, June 24 at 6:35 pm against the Vermont Lake Monsters. Single-game tickets for all 38 home games will go on sale this Saturday, April 11 at 10:00 am at hvrenegades.com. Suites, party venues and picnics for the 2020 season are also being booked now. Call (845) 838-0094 or go to hvrenegades.com for more information. We look forward to seeing you here #AtTheDutch this season!

