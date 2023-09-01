Renegades Announce Cider Donuts Beer Sling Giveaway Presented by Taste NY

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are excited for an all-new, previously unannounced giveaway at Heritage Financial Park on Thursday, Sept. 7. The first 1,000 fans through the gates before the Renegades battle the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at 7:05 p.m. will receive a Cider Donuts Beer Sling presented by Taste NY.

The giveaway is in celebration of the fourth and final Cider Donuts game of the season, during which the Renegades will transform into their alternate identity to kick off autumn in the Hudson Valley.

The playoff-bound Renegades host the BlueClaws on College Night, a welcome-back to the students at the many colleges in the Mid-Hudson Valley and a celebration of college culture. Gates open to the public at 6 p.m.

The jam-packed night at Heritage Financial Park includes the following:

Cider Donuts Beer Sling giveaway presented by Taste NY (first 1,000 fans).

$1 Sahlen's Hot Dogs presented by Sahlen's.

Thirsty Thursday drink specials with $5 16 oz. Sloop Renegades Lager Drafts, $3 12 oz Bud Light cans, and $2 12 oz. Busch Light cans all night long.

FREE admission for college students presented by Gap, Inc. (with valid student ID presented at Box Office).

For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com, call the ticket office at (845) 838-0094, or stop by the Renegades Ticket Office in person at Heritage Financial Park.

