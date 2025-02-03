Renegades Announce All-New Hudson Valley Retrievers Alternate Identity

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - In honor of National Golden Retriever Day being celebrated today, the Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are excited to announce an all-new alternate identity for the team to begin play in the 2025 season, the Hudson Valley Retrievers. The Retrievers identity is presented by the Brothers that just do Gutters.

For three games during the 2025 season, the Renegades will transform into the Hudson Valley Retrievers, donning bold black, yellow and red jerseys and caps adorned with the logo of Bella, the Retriever, chasing down a fly ball. A full line of merchandise is available for preorder online on the Renegades Team Store.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with our Hudson Valley Renegades as they unveil their alternate identity-the Retrievers! When we first heard about this concept, we couldn't wait to get involved. It immediately resonated with us because of our shared love for dogs, which is an important part of who we are as a company," said Mike Kelly, General Manager of the Brothers that just do Gutters. "Dogs are more than just pets to us-they're family. In fact, at our office, it's not uncommon to see a dog roaming around, brightening everyone's day. Their loyalty and unconditional love mirror the values we bring to our work. Just as dogs provide companionship and joy, we aim to deliver unmatched service and care to our customers."

Pets are a cherished member of over 66% of households in the United States, with over 45% of households counting a dog as a member of their family according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. The American Kennel Club ranks the Labrador Retrievers and Golden Retrievers as among the top five most-popular dog breeds in the United States and the State of New York.

The Renegades are happy to officially welcome Bella, the Retriever into the Renegades family. Bella is named as a tribute to Bella Hubmaster, the Renegades' original groundskeeping dog who debuted during the 1999 season and quickly became a beloved figure around the ballpark.

The wordmark that will adorn the jerseys features several touches, including a Golden Retriever's tail as part of the letter "R", and a heart dotting the lowercase "i", a symbol of the love of dogs that billions around the world have.

The Retrievers identity will debut on the field on Sunday, June 15 when the Renegades host the Greenville Drive at Heritage Financial Park at 2:05 p.m. in a Father's Day contest. Like all Sunday Renegades games at Heritage Financial Park, fans will be able to bring their dogs of any breed to the game.

2025 Hudson Valley Retrievers Schedule

Sunday, June 15, 2025 vs Greenville Drive

Thursday, July 24, 2025 vs Rome Emperors

Sunday, August 10, 2025 vs Brooklyn Cyclones

The Retrievers joins the Cider Donuts and Big Apples as part of the Renegades alternate identity family.

