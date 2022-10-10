Renegades Announce All-Latinx Team

October 10, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, the Hudson Valley Renegades are taking a look at some of the best Hispanic players to ever suit up for the club.

Today, the Renegades are happy to announce their all-time Latinx Team, an all-time team made up of the greatest Hispanic players in team history. One player from every field position, a starting pitcher, a relief pitcher, a designated hitter and a manager will be named to form the Renegades All-Latinx team

The team is comprised of players and a manager from both the Tampa Bay Devil Rays/Rays and New York Yankees affiliations. Some spent multiple years in the Hudson Valley, while others played only a handful of games. Some have had long and fruitful big league careers, while others never made the majors or are currently working through the minor leagues.

The only requirement is that they made an impact on the Renegades in their time in the Hudson Valley.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from October 10, 2022

Renegades Announce All-Latinx Team - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.