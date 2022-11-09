Renegades Announce 2023 Home Game Times and Fireworks Shows

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced their home game times and fireworks dates for the 2023 South Atlantic League season today. The Renegades will host 21 fireworks shows during the upcoming season.

For the first time in team history, game times vary based on the time of year to create more fan-friendly start times.

In April and May, Tuesday through Friday games will start at 6:05 p.m., Saturday games are slated for 4:05 p.m., and Sunday contests are set for 2:05 p.m. However, both the Wednesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 31 home games against Brooklyn and Aberdeen, respectively, will start at 11:05 a.m.

From June through the season's completion in September, Tuesday through Friday games will start at 7:05 p.m., while Saturday games will shift to 6:05 p.m. Sunday games will remain at 2:05 p.m. Special start times during this period include Monday, July 3 (6:05 p.m.); Tuesday, July 18 (6:05 p.m.); and Wednesday, July 19 (11:05 a.m.).

"We are looking forward to making our 2023 season the best yet," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Renegades. "Our 21 fireworks shows throughout the season, including the Super Fireworks Show on July 3, and more fan-friendly start times in April and May are just the start of a magical experience for our fans when they enjoy a Renegades game at The Dutch."

The Renegades are slated to play 66 home games during the 2023 season at Dutchess Stadium, starting with a nine-game homestand that kicks off on Friday, April 7 against the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

2023 Hudson Valley Renegades Game Times

April & May

Tuesday through Friday - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday - 4:05 p.m.

Sunday - 2:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 - 11:05 a.m.

Wednesday, May 31 - 11:05 a.m.

June, July, August & September

Tuesday through Friday - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday - 6:05 p.m.

Sunday - 2:05 p.m.

Monday, July 3 - 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18 - 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19 - 11:05 a.m.

2023 Hudson Valley Renegades Fireworks Dates

Friday, April 7 vs. Greensboro

Friday, April 14 vs. Aberdeen

Friday, May 5 vs. Wilmington

Friday, May 19 vs. Brooklyn

Friday, June 2 vs. Aberdeen

Saturday, June 3 vs. Aberdeen

Friday, June 16 vs. Rome

Saturday, June 17 vs. Rome

Friday, June 30 vs. Wilmington

Saturday, July 1 vs. Wilmington

Monday, July 3 vs. Wilmington - Super Fireworks Show!

Friday, July 14 vs. Bowling Green

Saturday, July 15 vs. Bowling Green

Friday, July 21 vs. Brooklyn

Saturday, July 22 vs. Brooklyn

Friday, Aug. 11 vs Jersey Shore

Saturday, Aug. 12 vs Jersey Shore

Friday, Aug. 25 vs. Aberdeen

Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. Aberdeen

Friday, Sept. 8 vs. Jersey Shore

Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Jersey Shore

Full- and Half-Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023 Renegades season are on sale now.

