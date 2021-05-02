Renegades Announce 2021 Break Camp Roster

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades are pleased to announce in conjunction with the New York Yankees their 2021 break camp roster.

The roster includes 16 pitchers and 15 position players. Highlighting the break camp roster are infielder Oswald Peraza and pitcher Luis Medina. Peraza is a slick fielding shortstop from Venezuela whom Baseball America rates as having the best infield arm in the Yankees organization. Peraza signed with the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent in 2016. Peraza is considered the New York Yankees number 4 prospect by MLB Pipeline. Luis Medina is a hard throwing RHP from Nagua, Dominican Republic. In 2020, Medina spent the entire season at the New York Yankees alternate site on the 60-man roster. Medina won the 2020 "Pitcher of the Year" award in the Puerto Rico Winter League where he fanned 32 hitters in 16.2 innings. Medina is rated by Baseball America as the New York Yankees number 9 prospect.

Two other big arms arriving in Hudson Valley are Ken Waldichuk and Hayden Wisneski. Both are considered top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. Waldichuk pitched for Saint Mary's in Moraga, California and Wisneski pitched collegiately at Sam Houston State. Rounding out the pitching staff are Nelson Alvarez, Jhony Brito, Nick Ernst, Zach Greene, Barrett Loseke, Josh Maciejewski, Matt Minnick, Tanner Myatt, Jio Orozco, Elvis Peguero, Charlie Ruegger, Mitch Spence, and Justin Wilson.

Three catchers make up the receiving corps for the Renegades. Josh Breaux and Anthony Seigler also appear on the Yankees top 30 prospect list. Breaux was selected in the second round by the Yankees in 2018 and was named a South Atlantic League All-Star in 2019. Seigler was the 23rd overall selection in the 2018 First-Year player draft. Mickey Gaspar will also vie for time behind the plate. Gaspar was also a South Atlantic League All-Star in 2019.

While Peraza anchors the infield, six others will look to bolster the baby bombers infield. Oliver Dunn, Ezequiel Duran, Kyle MacDonald, James Nelson, Christian Perez and Eric Wagaman. Nelson joins the Yankees via trade from Miami and Perez arrives via trade with the Royals. Dunn, MacDonald and Wagaman all played collegiately, and Duran was signed as a non-drafted free agent.

The break camp roster sees 5 players who will roam the outfield at Dutchess Stadium. Brandon Lockridge (Troy University), Steven Sensley (Louisiana Lafayette) and Isiaiah Pasteur (George Washington) were all drafted by the Yankees in the 5th, 12th, and 13th rounds, respectively. Free agents Frederick Cuevas and Pablo Oliveras round out the Yankees outfield.

The Hudson Valley Renegades are the Class-A High Affiliate of the New York Yankees. The Renegades are set to open the 2021 campaign at the Jersey Shore Blue Claws May 4th. Opening Night for the Renegades is May 11th, with a 7:05 P.M. start time against the Aberdeen Ironbirds. Great seats are available for all home games. Call 845-838-0094 or go to hvrenegades.com.

