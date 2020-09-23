Renegades 2020 Bobblection Set

Fishkill, NY - Rain, sleet, snow, hurricanes, delayed or non-played minor league baseball seasons, murder hornets and now COVID-19 are all formidable deterrents to keep people from leaving their homes, but nothing is going to prevent the 2020 Bobblection™ from taking place. The people will still have their say starting today, September 23rd, with online voting at www.hvrenegades.com. The voting will culminate with a drive-thru Bobblehead pick up event at Dutchess Stadium on Saturday, October 17th, when a winner will be declared in the quadrennial Bobblection™.

The voting will occur as follows: Fans will choose the candidate they would like to vote for online during their purchase at www.hvrenegades.com. The Bobblection™ package cost $30.00 and includes the Bobblehead of their chosen candidate and a Valley Reserved ticket voucher for the 2021 season. The same package is also available to be mailed to you if you are unable to show up on October 17th for an additional $10.00. At check-out, voters will choose their delivery method: Pick Up or Mail Delivery. In person Bobblehead pick up will take place Saturday, October 17th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00p.m. at Dutchess Stadium (1500 Rt 9D Wappingers Falls, NY 12590). Facemasks will be required at the drive-thru pick up event and election results will be announced immediately following.

"Part of the fun of the Bobblection™ is that our fans typically get to go into a makeshift voting booth and cast their ballots for President", said Steve Gliner, President / General Manager of the Hudson Valley Renegades. "This year has been extremely challenging during the pandemic without having a season, but we would be remiss not to continue the tradition of the Bobblection™ since it is a staple with the Renegades and recognized on a national level."

For pick up voters that choose Donald Trump, there will be a red booth to drive up to and pick up your package. For pick up voters who choose Joe Biden, there will be a blue booth to drive up to pick up your package. For pick up voters looking to keep your vote anonymous, there will be a special drive up booth to accommodate you as well. Social distancing and disinfecting protocols will be enforced.

The Hudson Valley Renegades, will once again head-up this unique promotion with their sister teams. Also participating will be the St. Paul Saints and the Charleston RiverDogs. This year marks the 5th time the Bobblection™ that will take place. Hudson Valley Renegades fans have correctly picked the presidential winner every year since its inception. George W. Bush in 2004, Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and Donald J. Trump in 2016, making Bobblection™ arguably the most accurate voter poll in history.

