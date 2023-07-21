Renegades & Yankees to Donate $35,000 to American Red Cross Eastern New York

July 21, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, and their parent club, the New York Yankees have teamed up to make a joint donation to the American Red Cross Eastern New York during Friday night's (July 21) game at Heritage Financial Park against the Brooklyn Cyclones. A check for $35,000 from the Renegades and Yankees will be presented to the American Red Cross Eastern New York in an on-field ceremony between the top and bottom of the fourth innings.

Deadly flash floods claimed one life and caused tens of millions of dollars in property damage in the region, destroying homes, roads and businesses. The American Red Cross Eastern New York has been on site helping those affected by the disaster. This donation from the Renegades and Yankees will assist in their efforts to help.

"The flash flooding earlier this month was devastating to our community, and we are grateful to the Yankees for partnering with us on this donation to help the Red Cross' efforts to help our community recover," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Renegades.

The Renegades ask fans to please join us in supporting the American Red Cross Eastern New York by donating now. All proceeds will help people affected by disasters like flooding and countless other crises. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters big and small.

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.