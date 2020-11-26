Reminder: Teddy Bear Toss Drive Thru this Saturday 10am-2pm

WHAT: Teddy Bear Toss "Drive-Thru" with fans able to toss their new stuffed animals from their vehicles presented by Eyewitness News, KERN Radio, Tony's Pizza, Big Brand Tire, and Three-Way Chevrolet

WHERE: Mechanics Bank Arena parking lot - south side of the arena off N St.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

ï»¿ The United Way of Kern County will once again distribute all collected stuffed animals to area non-profits. The drive will be greatly needed this holiday season, especially for children impacted by COVID-19. We are looking forward to seeing you there.

