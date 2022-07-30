Reminder: Kirill Chaika Re-Signs with Indy Fuel

July 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced Thursday that they have re-signed defenseman Kirill Chaika to a standard player contract for the 2022-23 season.

Chaika, 25, is returning for his second season both in the ECHL and with the Fuel. The 6'5", 223-pound defenseman from Minsk, Belarus skated in 56 games with Indy, tallying two goals, 11 assists and 33 penalty minutes. He was tied with defenseman Keoni Texeira for the highest plus-minus of the season at +18.

Prior to joining the Fuel, Chaika's playing history includes playing for the U-20 Belarus National Team in 2016-17 (23 games with one goal and five assists) and the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen in 2017-18 (31 games, one goal and two assists). VIEW / DOWNLOAD CHAIKA FUEL HIGHLIGHTS VIEW CHAIKA'S CAREER STATS Chaika is a great guy to have in the locker room. A teammate of his during the 2021-22 season once said, "Kirill just makes me laugh all the time." In addition to his work on the ice, Chaika has been heavily involved in the Indianapolis community, most recently hanging out and playing hockey with kids at Little Red Door Cancer Agency. VIEW / DOWNLOAD CHAIKA COMMUNITY PHOTOS Chaika on his return to the Fuel:

"The people who are in this great organization have become like a big, kind family to me. Also big thanks to our owner Jim Hallett and the people who have done so much for me. And I'd like to bring the Kelly Cup with my teammates to Indianapolis next year." VIEW THIS RELEASE ONLINE ABOUT THE INDY FUEL: The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, return to Indiana Farmers Coliseum for their ninth season on Friday, October 21, 2022. Lock in your seat for every second of the action with a Fuel season ticket membership.

