Sports stats

CFL B.C. Lions

REMARKABLE ROURKE Squeaks Through Coverage Before Finding Eberhardt in the End Zone: CFL

July 19, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video


Nathan Rourke makes it happen at the end of the first quarter, squeezing through coverage and sending it to Ayden Eberhardt to get him his first of the season.
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from July 19, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central