REMARKABLE ROURKE Squeaks Through Coverage Before Finding Eberhardt in the End Zone: CFL

July 19, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Nathan Rourke makes it happen at the end of the first quarter, squeezing through coverage and sending it to Ayden Eberhardt to get him his first of the season.







