REMARKABLE ROURKE Squeaks Through Coverage Before Finding Eberhardt in the End Zone: CFL
July 19, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Nathan Rourke makes it happen at the end of the first quarter, squeezing through coverage and sending it to Ayden Eberhardt to get him his first of the season.
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 19, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent B.C. Lions Stories
- Lions Add National Defensive Back Josh Hagerty
- James Butler, Jarell Broxton & Entire O-Line Earn Week Six Honour Roll Accolades
- Watermelon Smash Set for Saturday as Lions Host Saskatchewan in Pivotal Western Battle
- BC Lions Proud to Participate in Walk for Water in Support of World Vision Canada
- Lions Bring Back Former Top Pick Hunter Steward, Add DB Stone to Practice Roster