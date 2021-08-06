Remarkable RockHounds 13, Wichita 12

In one of the most remarkable games of the 2021 season, the RockHounds defeated the Wind Surge, 13-12, in 10 innings Thursday night at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas. In a game that featured 25 runs and 28 hits ... three lead-changes and three ties ... _the RockHounds' starting CATCHER earned the save. _

_Collin Theroux pitched a scoreless 10_**_th_** inning to seal a win in which the 'Hounds trailed, 9-4, after four innings.

The Cliff Notes version from a heckuva game:

- The RockHounds scored four runs in first inning on a two-run home run from Devin Foyle and Edwin Diaz's two-run double

- The Wind Surge rallied back to score nine runs, combined, in the second, third and fourth for a 9-4 lead

- Logan Davidson broke a 2-for-22 slump with a two-run home run off Minnesota Twins top five prospect Jordan Balazovic

- A passed ball by (then catcher) Theroux allowed the Wind Surge to re-build the lead to 10-6 ... he would atone

- In a crazy eighth inning, the 'Hounds scored on a single (Foyle), two bases-loaded walks and a pop-out double play

- The RockHounds forged a 10-10 in the ninth on a Max Schuemann sac fly and Jake Suddleson's RBI single

- Chase Calabuig's single puts the RockHounds on top, 13-12, but ...

- The 'Hounds are out of available pitchers ... enter "pitcher" Collin Theroux

- On a fly ball to center, Jhonny Santos throws out designated runner Roy Morales at third base ... a double play

- After issuing a walk, Collin gets Jermaine Palacios to fly out ... ballgame

The RockHounds defeated the Wind Surge for the first time in the series (1-2) and the second time in nine games. Each of the first three games of the series at Wichita has been decided by one run.

Kibbles & Bits: "This Game Will Keep You Humble" - - RockHounds Radio

There were stats "flying all around" in this game, but this one proves our adage about baseball's ability to humble.

From June 29 through July 22, Bryce Conley allowed one run ... earned or otherwise ... over 25 innings for an earned run average of 0.36. That span included a streak of 20 consecutive scoreless innings.

In his last three outings, Bryce has allowed 10 earned runs in 5â  innings, an ERA of 16.88. That total includes seven runs (six earned) in 1â  innings Thursday night at Wichita. See what we mean? This game will keep you humble.

Next Game

Friday, August 6 vs. Wichita Wind Surge

Riverfront Stadium Wichita, Kansas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

Fourth of a six-game series and tenth of a 12-game road trip

Probable Starters

WIC Chris Vallimont (RH, 3-4, 5.11)

RH Brady Feigl (RH, 6-6, 4.31)

Road Trip

August 6-8 vs. the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium (Wichita, KS)

Back at Rocky Town: Tuesday, August 10

A 12-game homestand, hosting the San Antonio Missions (August 10-15) and Amarillo Sod Poodles (August 17-22)

