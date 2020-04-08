Relive Some of the Top Moments of the 2019-20 Season with Amerks Season Rewind

April 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - While the 2019-20 season remains on suspension, the Rochester Americans are inviting fans to relive some of this season's top moments and memorable games as part of Amerks Rewind.

The new recurring series will feature preselected games that will be streamed via Facebook Live on the Amerks official Facebook page by visiting www.facebook.com/RochesterAmericans. Fans can tune in beginning on Friday, April 10 at 1:00 p.m. for a look back to Opening Night when the Amerks hosted the Syracuse Crunch to open their 64th season in the American Hockey League.

All games will be repackaged to include remote interviews from players and coaches while fans are also encouraged to follow along on Twitter for facts and additional information about each of the matchups using the #StayHomeStayStrong. Games will also include commentary from Hall of Fame broadcaster Don Stevens and color analyst Ric Seiling as well as select in-game promotional elements and Amerks trivia.

The team will continue to re-broadcast games in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to follow along on social media for information on future games.

