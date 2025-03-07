Relive All the Penalty Shootout Drama from the 2025 Challenge Cup Finale!
March 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 7, 2025
- Orlando Pride Starting XI: How the Orlando Pride Will Line up Ahead of the NWSL Challenge Cup against the Washington Spirit - Orlando Pride
- Kansas City Current Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule at CPKC Stadium - Kansas City Current
- Courage Announces Jessica McDonald as 2025 'Ring of Honor' Inductee - North Carolina Courage
- Danish Midfielder Janni Thomsen Signs with Utah Royals FC - Utah Royals FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit on Amazon Prime - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Face the Washington Spirit in the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup - Orlando Pride
