Relentless. Fearless. Electric. Gisele Thompson #nwsl #soccer #football

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Published on July 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 2, 2026
- Utah Royals FC Looks to Extend 10-Match Unbeaten Streak at Chicago Stars in Return to NWSL Regular Season Play - Utah Royals FC
- San Diego Wave FC to Kick off Second Half of the 2026 Season against Gotham FC at Home - San Diego Wave FC
- Houston Dash Return to League Play on Friday against Washington Spirit - Houston Dash
- Denver Summit FC Places Midfielder Nahikari García on Season-Ending Injury List - Denver Summit FC
- NC Courage Host Seattle Reign for Supergirl Night - North Carolina Courage
- Seattle Reign FC Assistant Coach Lee Nguyen Departs Club to Pursue First Team Manager Role with Dallas Trinity FC - Seattle Reign FC
- Pride Head West to Open Second Half of Season against Angel City FC - Orlando Pride
- Angel City FC Defender Savy King Nominated for an ESPY - Angel City FC
- Washington Spirit Carries Midseason Momentum into Second-Half Return at Audi Field - Washington Spirit
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