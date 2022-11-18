RELEASE: Former Otters Pitcher Sawyer Signs with Cardinals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - After an astounding 2022 season, former Evansville Otters closer Logan Sawyer has been signed by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sawyer, a Knoxville, Tennesee native, signed with Evansville ahead of the 2021 season. During the 2021 season, Sawyer matched an Otters single-season record for saves (25).

"Logan earned this opportunity," Otters pitching coach Max Peterson said. "He is one of the hardest workers I've ever seen - always trying to get better and work on his craft. He will go down as one of the best relievers in Evansville Otters and Frontier League history. I am so happy for Logan and his family, we wish him the best."

The righty dominated the Frontier League in 2022, allowing just 1 unearned run on 11 hits in 29+ innings of work. Sawyer struck out 39 batters while allowing just three walks. He finished the year with a 2-1 record and 0.00 ERA. With 22 saves in 2022, Sawyer moved to second all-time in Otters history with 47.

"I couldn't be happier for Logan," Evansville manager Andy McCauley said. "After a remarkable two years for the Otters, he certainly deserves this opportunity with the Cardinals. We wish him the best of luck."

The 2022 Frontier League relief pitcher of the year returns to affiliated baseball for the first time since 2016 when he was in the Rockies affiliation after being drafted by Colorado in 2014.

"The Evansville Otters gave me a chance when nobody else did," Sawyer said. "Max [Peterson] and Andy [McCauley] deserve so much credit for this. From the front office down, the whole organization does things the right way."

In his two seasons with Evansville, Sawyer allowed 47 hits across 66+ innings with a 1.63 ERA, the sixth-best career ERA in Otters history. He struck out 87 total batters and gave up nine walks. Sawyer was a Frontier League All-Star in each of his two seasons in Evansville.

"The Cardinals are a phenomenal organization," Sawyer added. "I know I am going to have a chance to go over there and compete right away and that is all I could ask for."

The Otters have sent 87 players to affiliated organizations out of Evansville.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

