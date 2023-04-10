Release: Biloxi Shuckers Open Home Slate with Six-Game Series against Pensacola

BILOXI, MS - After winning two of three against the Mississippi Braves, the Biloxi Shuckers return home for their home opener and first home stand of the 2023 season. The Shuckers are set to face the reigning Southern League champion Pensacola Blue Wahoos in a series that includes giveaways, promotions and a chance for kids to run the bases every night.

TUESDAY, 6:35 P.M. - RHP Justin Jarvis (2023 Debut) vs. RHP M.D. Johnson (2023 Debut)

The Shuckers open the home slate with a T-Shirt Tuesday giveaway presented by Infinity Science Center for the first 250 fans and a Magnet Schedule giveaway presented by WLOX.

WEDNESDAY, 6:35 P.M. - LHP Adam Seminaris (2023 Debut) vs. LHP Zach King (2023 Debut)

Wednesday marks the first Bark in the Park and Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. Fans and their four-legged friends can hang out on the MGM Park berm for just $8. All military personnel can also receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets with a valid military ID. Fans can also enjoy $3 draft beers at the Beer Garden until 6:15 as part of Happy Hour.

THURSDAY, 6:35 P.M. - RHP Tobias Myers (1-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Dax Fulton (0-1, 2.08)

Thirsty Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108 highlights the day's matchup. Fans can enjoy $2 Yuengling drafts, hot dogs and sodas with $4 draft beer specials. There's also the 'Thirsty Thursday Deal,' which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $14 in advance.

FRIDAY, 6:35 P.M. - RHP Christian Mejias (0-0, 18.00) vs. RHP Eury Perez (0-0, 2.25)

Eighth-ranked overall prospect Eury Perez starts for Pensacola for the first Fireworks Friday at MGM Park. Fireworks will follow the game over MGM Park with the best show on the Coast.

SATURDAY, 6:05 P.M. - RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Patrick Monteverde (0-0, 0.00)

Brewers' 12th-ranked prospect Carlos Rodriguez makes his second career Double-A start on Jackie Robinson Day and Biloxi Southern Negro League Night, The Shuckers will honor the Biloxi Southern Negro League team with special jerseys during the night. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will also be in attendance to perform on the field and in the crowd during the game.

SUNDAY, 1:05 P.M. - RHP Justin Jarvis (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP M.D. Johnson (0-0, 0.00)

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will be back at MGM Park on Sunday for the first Fun Day Sunday of the season. Fans with small groups of four or more can grab a Fun Day Four Pack for $19 per person which includes four reserved level tickets, hot dogs, chips and a drink. Arrive early for pregame player autographs and enjoy postgame catch on the field. Fans can also receive a Shuckers team poster sponsored by Mele Printing.

