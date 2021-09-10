Rein-Hammer: First Inning Grand Slam "JackÃ¢ÂÂ Paces Rainiers to Fifth Straight Win

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (65-44) defeated the Sacramento River Cats (47-59) 10-4 in the series-opener on Thursday, pushing the Rainiers' win streak to five. Tacoma's offensive assault, led by Brian O'Keefe (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) and Jack Reinheimer (grand slam), helped the Rainiers improve to 34-21 at home and expand their division lead to three games.

Tacoma's offense exploded to begin the game, batting around in the bottom of the first. O'Keefe got the scoring started with an RBI single to bring in Jantzen Witte (walk) and give the Rainiers a 1-0 advantage. Tacoma added two more runs when Taylor Trammell (single) scored on an error and Eric Filia brought in O'Keefe on a fielder's choice. Reinheimer added the exclamation point on the inning with a grand slam (the Rainiers' third of the season) to right, pushing the lead to 7-0.

Braden Bishop got the River Cats on the board in the top of the second inning, lining a single to left to score Jason Krizan (double). The Rainiers answered with a two-run bomb from O'Keefe in the bottom of the frame, giving Tacoma an eight-run cushion.

Sacramento chipped away in the fourth, scoring two runs on a Braden Bishop double to center, but Tacoma countered with a Sam Travis RBI single in the bottom of the frame. Wyatt Mathisen added a solo shot for the River Cats in the sixth, but that would be all as the Rainiers cruised to a 10-4 victory.

Tacoma relievers Matt Festa, Nick Duron, Darin Gillies, Wyatt Mills and Keynan Middleton pitched five innings, together allowing only one run on three hits and a walk, striking out six along the way. On the other side, the Sacramento bullpen of Norwith Gudino, Ronnie Williams, Sam Wolff, Silvino Bracho and Yunior Marte combined for five innings of one-run ball, surrendering only four hits and a walk while striking out seven.

The Rainiers return to action Friday at Cheney Stadium for game two of the series against the River Cats with a 7:05 PT first pitch. Tacoma will send RHP Robert Dugger to the hill, while Sacramento will counter with RHP Logan Ondrusek.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.

Triple-A West League Stories from September 10, 2021

