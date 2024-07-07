Reilyn Turner Knew Exactly Where the Ball Needed to be #nwsl
July 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video
Check out the Racing Louisville FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 7, 2024
- Utah Royals FC Earns Hard-Fought Road Point at Seattle Reign - Utah Royals FC
- Seattle Reign FC Earns Draw against Utah Royals - Seattle Reign FC
- Racing Starts Strong But Falls at North Carolina - Racing Louisville FC
- Three second-half goals earn Courage a fourth straight result headed into the Olympic break - North Carolina Courage
- Spirit Extends Its Club Road Win Streak Record with a 3-0 Thumping at Bay FC - Washington Spirit
- Gotham FC Completes Season Sweep of Angel City FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Bay FC Falls 3-0 to Washington Spirit in Final Match Before NWSL Olympic Break - Bay FC
- Angel City Football Club Shows Grit in 2-1 Loss Against NJ/NY Gotham FC at Home - Angel City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Racing Louisville FC Stories
- Racing Starts Strong But Falls at North Carolina
- Racing Louisville Hits the Road for Away Tilt at North Carolina
- Late Bay FC Penalty Sinks Racing Louisville
- Racing Louisville Returns to ESPN for Nationally Broadcast Home Match
- Turner's Late Goal Saves 1-1 Draw at Seattle for 10-Player Racing