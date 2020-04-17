Reign, Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club Partner to Help San Antonio Hospital Foundation COVID-19 Resources Fund

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the LA Kings, have partnered with Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club (VGHC) to sell a Reign-themed shirt through the VGHC online store, with proceeds benefitting the San Antonio Hospital Foundation COVID-19 Resources Fund.

The Reign and VGHC created the St. Patrick's Day themed Reign shirt for a ticket pack for the currently suspended game, originally scheduled for March 14. The shirts will now be sold in the VGHC online store, located at violentgentlemen.com. Fans can also visit ontarioreign.com/tshirt to link directly to the shirt, which retails for $26.

The San Antonio Hospital Foundation COVID-19 Resources Fund will be used to support the hospital's greatest needs during the current crisis, in addition to related, future needs. This includes covering expenses for personal protective equipment for hospital staff and necessary supplies and equipment to support increased testing and sanitizing, as well as support of expanded diagnostic and testing capacity, technology to enhance hospital lab testing and costs of related training for staff engaged in patient contact and patient services.

