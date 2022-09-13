Reign to Visit San Diego October 8 for Preseason Tilt

ONTARIO, CA - The American Hockey League announced the schedule for the 2022 preseason Tuesday. The Reign's exhibition game schedule will consist of a single contest that will take place in San Diego against the Gulls at Pechanga Arena on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

The first event of the hockey season at Toyota Arena is the Empire Classic, a preseason game between the LA Kings and San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the game are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Ontario opens the 2022-23 regular season on Friday, Oct. 14 at Toyota Arena against the Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m.

