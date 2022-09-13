Reign to Visit San Diego October 8 for Preseason Tilt
September 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The American Hockey League announced the schedule for the 2022 preseason Tuesday. The Reign's exhibition game schedule will consist of a single contest that will take place in San Diego against the Gulls at Pechanga Arena on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.
The first event of the hockey season at Toyota Arena is the Empire Classic, a preseason game between the LA Kings and San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the game are on sale now and can be purchased here.
Ontario opens the 2022-23 regular season on Friday, Oct. 14 at Toyota Arena against the Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m.
Single game tickets for all Reign regular season home games are on sale now via axs.com and OntarioReign.com!
Become a Reign All-In Member today by contacting our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@ontarioreign.com or by calling (909) 941-7825. For more information on the All-In Member program, visit OntarioReign.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2022
- Roadrunners Fan Fest Sunday Presented by DentalPros - Tucson Roadrunners
- What to Watch for at the Young Stars Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Reign to Visit San Diego October 8 for Preseason Tilt - Ontario Reign
- Firebirds Expand Coaching Staff with Addition of Stu Bickel & Erik Elenz - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- 2022 AHL Preseason Begins October 5 - AHL
- Flames Open 2022 Prospects Training Camp - Calgary Wranglers
- Hartford Wolf Pack to Host Bridgeport Islanders in Preseason Tilt at Trinity College on October 7th - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.