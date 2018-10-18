Reign Tipped in OT

The Ontario Reign played past the scheduled 60 minutes for the fourth straight game but came away with just one point for the third time in a row as they fell 5-4 in overtime to the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday evening at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Ontario was led by a two-point night from forward Matt Moulson, while forwards Mikey Eyssimont and Matt Luff, along with defenseman Sean Walker, also tallied in the victory.

Date: October 17, 2018

Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

Attendance: 6,128

ONT Record: (1-1-2-1)

MIL Record: (4-0-1-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 2 0 2 0 4

MIL 1 2 1 1 5

Shots PP

ONT 48 1/6

MIL 33 2/6

Three Stars:

1) MIL - Nicholas Baptiste (2-0-2)

2) MIL - Rocco Grimaldi (0-3-3)

3) ONT - Matt Moulson (1-1-2)

GWG: Nicholas Baptiste (4)

W: Troy Grosenick (3-0-0)

L: Cal Petersen (0-1-3)

Next Game: Friday, October 19 at Colorado, 6:05 PM PDT at Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO

