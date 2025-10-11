Reign Supreme WNBA Finals '25 Game 3

Published on October 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Game 3 marked what felt like Phoenix's long-awaited return home to the X-Factor-but the pressure didn't ease. Phoenix trailed by double digits for much of the night, until a fourth-quarter surge tied the game at 88-88 in the final minute.

But when moments call for greatness, A'ja Wilson did what MVPs do. She hit the game-winner with .3 left in the game and lifted Vegas to a 90-88 victory.

Now, the Aces are one win away from, their 3rd championship in 4 years. And for Phoenix, the path forward is clear: win four straight, or the season ends.

