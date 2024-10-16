Reign Supreme - Game 2
October 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
The New York Liberty even the series at 1-1 in the #WNBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV, defeating the Minnesota Lynx 80-66!
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Women's National Basketball Association Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 16, 2024
- Arike Ogunbowale Garners All-WNBA Second Team Honors - Dallas Wings
- Caitlin Clark Named to 2024 All-WNBA First Team - Indiana Fever
- Kahleah Copper Named to All-WNBA Second Team - Phoenix Mercury
- Minnesota Lynx Forward Napheesa Collier Named to 2024 All-WNBA First Team - Minnesota Lynx
- A'ja Wilson Named to the All-WNBA First Team for Fourth Time - Las Vegas Aces
- Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu & Jonquel Jones Earn 2024 All-WNBA First and Second Team Honors - New York Liberty
- Alyssa Thomas Named to All-WNBA First Team - Connecticut Sun
- Kia WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier Headline 2024 All-WNBA First Team - WNBA
- 2024 Player Review: Erica Wheeler - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.