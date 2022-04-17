Reign Spreads Scoring around to Defeat San Diego

April 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Goals from five different skaters propelled the Ontario Reign (40-15-5-4) to their third straight win in four days over the San Diego Gulls (27-31-3-1) Saturday night by a final score of 5-2 at Pechanga Arena. With the victory, Ontario completed its season series with nine wins in 12 matchups against San Diego.

Defender Nelson Nogier had a big night with a goal and an assist and was later named the game's first star, while forward Martin Frk scored once again to in the victory, adding to his team-leading goal total which now stands at 39.

After an early goal by San Diego's Trevor Carrick at 4:43 of the first gave the Gulls a 1-0 lead, Ontario responded 30 seconds later when Sutter netted an unassisted equalizer at 5:13, his eighth goal of the season.

The Reign then took the lead for good at 12:49 of the opening period on the first AHL goal for forward Samuel Helenius, which also produced the first pro point for his linemate Andre Lee. Lee brought the puck into the offensive zone and stepped around a man before getting it to Jacob Doty, who dished it to Helenius on the doorstep for a tap-in goal to make it 2-1 for Ontario.

Nogier extended the lead to 3-1 at 17:39 of the second with his first goal since the LA Kings acquired him in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets and assigned him to Ontario last month. During a delayed penalty, Nogier stepped into a slapshot that flew by goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek and into the net with assists from forwards Akil Thomas and Aidan Dudas.

But it was the Gulls' turn to answer quickly and Greg Printz got San Diego back within one by scoring on a shot through traffic 44 seconds later at 18:23 to make it a 3-2 game.

In the third, Frk added insurance with his 39th goal of the season from Nogier and TJ Tynan at 13:11, and Austin Wagner potted an empty-net goal from forward Taylor Ward and defender Frederic Allard at 14:56 to seal the victory.

Goaltender Matt Villalta earned the win for Ontario with 29 saves in a game that saw the Reign get outshot 31-21. Eriksson Ek turned aside 16 shots in a losing effort for the Gulls. Neither club was able to convert on special teams, with San Diego going 0-for-2 on the power play and Ontario ending at 0-for-1. In the three games this week, the Reign finished a perfect 10-for-10 on the penalty kill.

Chris Hajt

On how his team played in the game after giving up the first goal

Yeah they started off very well in their own building, an exciting place to play on a Saturday night, great crowd, great atmosphere and they came out really well. After they scored we had a really good response the very next shift with our captain getting a huge goal and I think that really helped us the first period to create some momentum. Overall a very good game, they outshot us and had some great chances around the net, we were able to capitalize on some of ours and I liked our management at the end of the game with some of the puck decisions and the battles won. Good to come in and win and we'll take the two points.

On the importance of beating San Diego when it could be a team the Reign see in the playoffs

You go into the three games and you look and say hey that's a possibility and we treated it as so that it was going to be a three-game series and that can certainly happen down the road and we're not too far back of Stockton as well so we have the ability to possibly catch them but the main thing is that we want to continue to play well, continue to play well on the road, we have our last four on the road so those little things are going to matter come crunch time like wall plays or puck support or how many blocked shots we've had over the course of the three games. Those are the little things that are going to be the difference in the long run. Good on our guys to play into that and continue to improve on those things moving forward.

On the play of Nelson Nogier

He was a real positive influence in our game all-around. His physicality, using his feet, his defending, a real great teammate, a guy that plays with energy and brings it every day. He was out a few games, comes in, contributes, him and Gaunce have been rock solid back there and nice of him to get rewarded with a beautiful goal. Real good guy, real good teammate, and he's played really well.

Nelson Nogier

On what he brings to the locker room pregame

I like to bring the energy to the group and just bring certain elements that bring life to a team, especially in a situation like today. When we're playing our third game in four nights against the same team, and it might be a little harder to get up so I just tried to bring another element to our club.

On playing in all three games against San Diego and earning three wins

It was huge for us, especially at this time of year. You look at the standings and see how important points are. Away from the standings too, we're just making sure our game is clean going into the playoffs. We're fine-tuning things to make sure we're as sharp as we can be.

On settling in with the Reign

I'm starting to get more comfortable playing in these systems. That for me was the biggest adjustment. There are totally new faces and new systems that I wasn't really used to playing. After playing the same thing in Manitoba for six years it was something to get used to. I'm starting to get comfortable and gel with the team, which makes playing my game much easier.

On what he saw for his first Reign goal

It was a beautiful pass by Akil Thomas. I had more time than I thought, so I just tried to take a deep breath and ripped it as hard as I could. I'm know for just ripping the puck. Sometimes I just don't take that breath and I just blast it at the goalie. [Tonight] I had a little more time than I thought, and I used it.

Ontario is set to face the Colorado Eagles in a three-game series next week on the road at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colo., beginning on Wednesday night at 6:05 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.