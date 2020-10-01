Reign Sign Three to AHL Contracts

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have signed defenseman Jack Sadek and forwards Jack and Nick Poehling, to two-way, AHL contracts for the 2020-21 season.

Sadek, 23, spent the 2019-20 season on an AHL contract with the Iowa Wild after he was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. The Lakeville, MN native played 61 games with the ECHL's Allen Americans, and compiled 32 points (6-26=32), along with a +25 rating. Sadek's 26 assists were tied for second-most in the ECHL amongst first-year blueliners, while his 32 points ranked third.

Nick Poehling, 24, led all St. Cloud State players with 18 assists during the 2019-20 season, and was second on the team in points with 26 (8-18=26). Across four seasons with the Huskies, Poehling amassed 66 points (25-41=66) across 133 games played.

Jack Poehling, 24, posted a collegiate career-high 20 points (9-11=20) during his senior season in 2019-20, and was named was named the team's Sam LoPresti Award winner, for most determined player. Poehling collected 61 points (28-33=61) from 144 career games played at St. Cloud State.

Nick and Jack Poehling are twin brothers, born on August 29, 1996, who are natives of Lakeville, MN. Both players won regular-season NCHC championships in 2018 and 2019 and played in the NCAA Tournament in each season. With St. Cloud State, the brothers were teammates with LA Kings forward Blake Lizotte, as well as Kings prospects Mikey Eyssimont and David Hrenak.

