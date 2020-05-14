Reign Sign Nick Halloran to AHL Contract

May 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have signed forward Nick Halloran to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

Halloran, 22, recently completed a four-season collegiate career at Colorado College, where he amassed 97 points (40-57-) from 119 games played. The Draper, Utah native led the Tigers with 18 assists during the 2019-20 season, and ranked second with 12 goals and 30 points.

Halloran also led the program in goals, assists and points as a sophomore during the 2017-18 season with a 45-point campaign. The 5-10 forward was honored as a 2018 CCM/AHCA Second Team West All-American, and was also selected to the 2018 NCHC First Team.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2020

Reign Sign Nick Halloran to AHL Contract - Ontario Reign

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.