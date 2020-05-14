Reign Sign Nick Halloran to AHL Contract
May 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have signed forward Nick Halloran to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season.
Halloran, 22, recently completed a four-season collegiate career at Colorado College, where he amassed 97 points (40-57-) from 119 games played. The Draper, Utah native led the Tigers with 18 assists during the 2019-20 season, and ranked second with 12 goals and 30 points.
Halloran also led the program in goals, assists and points as a sophomore during the 2017-18 season with a 45-point campaign. The 5-10 forward was honored as a 2018 CCM/AHCA Second Team West All-American, and was also selected to the 2018 NCHC First Team.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2020
- Reign Sign Nick Halloran to AHL Contract - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Reign Sign Nick Halloran to AHL Contract
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season
- Kings Sign Jacob Ingham to Entry-Level Contract
- Reign, Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club Partner to Help San Antonio Hospital Foundation COVID-19 Resources Fund
- Kings Sign Cole Hults to Entry-Level Contract