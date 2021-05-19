Reign Season Ends in OT Playoff Loss
May 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign fall to the Colorado Eagles in the Pacific Division Playoff Tournament and the 2020-21 season comes to a close in the first round of the play-in series.
Mikey Eyssimont (1-1=2) scored in the third period with a shorthanded goal to tie the game, assisted by Matthew Villalta. Eyssimont also earned an assist on Thomas' goal.
Samuel Fagemo (0-2=2) recorded an assist on both Thomas' and Andersson's first period goals.
Matthew Villalta (0-2=2) earned two assists on both third period goals by Eyssimont and Frk.
Akil Thomas (1-0=1) tied the game with the first Reign shot of the night, assisted by Mikey Eyssimont and Samuel Fagemo.
Lias Andersson (1-0=1) put the Regin ahead by a goal in the first period, from Samuel Fagemo and Adam Johnson.
Martin Frk (1-0=1) recorded a goal in the third period to take the lead, from Kale Clague and Matthew Villalta.
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 2 0 2 0 4
COL 1 2 1 1 5
Shots PP
ONT 31 2/6
COL 29 1/3
The AHL 2021-22 regular season begins October 15th, 2021, and the Ontario Reign will be returning to Toyota Arena with fans in attendance.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2021
- Reign Season Ends in OT Playoff Loss - Ontario Reign
- Eagles Defeat Reign in Overtime Thriller, 5-4 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.