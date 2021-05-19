Reign Season Ends in OT Playoff Loss

The Ontario Reign fall to the Colorado Eagles in the Pacific Division Playoff Tournament and the 2020-21 season comes to a close in the first round of the play-in series.

Mikey Eyssimont (1-1=2) scored in the third period with a shorthanded goal to tie the game, assisted by Matthew Villalta. Eyssimont also earned an assist on Thomas' goal.

Samuel Fagemo (0-2=2) recorded an assist on both Thomas' and Andersson's first period goals.

Matthew Villalta (0-2=2) earned two assists on both third period goals by Eyssimont and Frk.

Akil Thomas (1-0=1) tied the game with the first Reign shot of the night, assisted by Mikey Eyssimont and Samuel Fagemo.

Lias Andersson (1-0=1) put the Regin ahead by a goal in the first period, from Samuel Fagemo and Adam Johnson.

Martin Frk (1-0=1) recorded a goal in the third period to take the lead, from Kale Clague and Matthew Villalta.

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 2 0 2 0 4

COL 1 2 1 1 5

Shots PP

ONT 31 2/6

COL 29 1/3

The AHL 2021-22 regular season begins October 15th, 2021, and the Ontario Reign will be returning to Toyota Arena with fans in attendance.

