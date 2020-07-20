Reign Re-Sign Forward Brett Sutter

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that forward Brett Sutter has re-signed with the team.

The 33-year-old Sutter collected 26 points (10-16=26) during the shortened 2019-20 season, his fifth as a member of the Reign organization. Sutter, who was one of four Ontario skaters with both 10 goals and 25 points a season ago, became the franchise's all-time leading scorer on October 26 against San Diego. The Viking, AB native ranks first in Reign franchise history in games played (275), goals (69), assists (79) and points (148).

In 2019, Sutter became the 39th player in AHL history to appear in 800 career regular-season games, and was named as the winner of the Fred T. Hunt Award, as the AHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey. Originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2005, Sutter has totaled 392 points (164-228-392) in 870 games over his AHL career with Ontario, Iowa, Charlotte, Abbotsford and Quad City, along with 10 points (2-8-10) in 60 NHL contests with Minnesota, Carolina and Calgary.

