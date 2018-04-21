Reign Post Five Goals, Even Series with Stars

Ontario scored a pair of goals in the first, one in the second and two more in the third to even their Pacific Division Semi-Final matchup at one game apiece vs Texas.

Phillippe Maillet (2) opened the scoring finishing a Brett Sutter feed from behind the net with less than 3:30 to go in the first period. From there, the Reign added another before the opening frame expired. Matt Luff (1) cashed in thanks to a hard-working play from Sam Herr who collected an assist on the rookie forward's first of the postseason.

T.J. Hensick (1) scored the lone goal of the middle frame collecting his own rebound and beating Mike McKenna short-side off an odd-man rush. Cal Petersen, who collected his first AHL playoff victory faced 16 shots in the period, his busiest 20 minutes of the night.

Texas broke up Petersen's shutout bid on a tally from Brian Flynn (2), game one's overtime goal getter, converting on the sixth powerplay try of the night for the Stars. The Reign went on to add two more; Maillet an unassisted goal and Fantenber a full-ice empty netter.

Tied at one a piece, the first round series now becomes a best of three as the matchup shifts to Ontario for games three (Sunday, 3 PM PDT) and four (Tuesday, 7 PM PDT) at the Citizens Business Bank Arena.

Date: April 20, 2018

Venue: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, TX

Attendance: 5,620

Round One (Pacific Division Semi-Finals)

Game 1: Ontario 3 @ Texas 4 (OT)

Game 2: Ontario 5 @ Texas 1

Game 3: Sunday, April 22 (3:00 PM PDT) @ Ontario

Game 4: Tuesday, April 24 (7:00 PM PDT) @ Ontario

*Game 5: Monday, April 30 (5:00 PM PDT) @ Texas

*if necessary

