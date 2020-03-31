Reign Launch "Community All-Star" Initiative

March 31, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the LA Kings, have launched the "Community All-Star" initiative, designed to honor members of the local, Inland Empire community who are working to combat COVID-19.

The Reign are asking for submissions of members of the local community who are aiding in the fight against COVID-19. This can include health-care workers, grocery store employees, those in law enforcement or anyone who has gone above and beyond to do their part. All winners will be invited out to the newly established "Local Heroes Night" during the 2020-21 AHL season.

Anyone interested in nominating someone to be honored should visit ontarioreign.com/nominate. Nominees who are selected will be honored on social media and at Local Heroes Night next season.

For the latest information on the suspended 2019-20 American Hockey League season, visit ontarioreign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.