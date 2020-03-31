Reign in the Community

March 31, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





Recognize an All-Star in Your Life

The Ontario Reign are excited to launch the "Community All-Star" initiative, designed to honor members of the local, Inland Empire community who are working to combat COVID-19.

The Reign are asking for submissions of members of the local community who are aiding in the fight against COVID-19. This can include health-care workers, grocery store employees, those in law enforcement or anyone who has gone above and beyond to do their part. Nominees who are selected will be honored on social media and at Local Heroes Night next season.

Nominate a Community All-Star

We're asking our fans to consider supporting our partners at San Antonio Regional Hospital during these challenging times. SARH is looking for new, surplus personal protective equipment, and are accepting donations through the San Antonio Regional Hospital Foundation to ensure that they are fully stocked in the event of a surge of activity.

Please contact the San Antonio Hospital Foundation at 909-920-4962 to make delivery arrangements. N95 masks are of particular need and a full list of requested items is listed below:

N95 Masks (all kinds)

Surgical Masks

Homemade Masks - Instructions to Make a Mask

Face Shields (3/4 and full length)

Homemade Face Shields - Instructions to Make a Shield

Goggles/Safety Glasses (splash resistant, but do not have to be chemical resistant)

Nitrile Gloves (all sizes)

Hand Sanitizer

Clorox or Lysol Wipes

Thermometers

Tympanic (ear) with covers

No touch

Forehead

Digital

If you have any questions, please contact the SARH Foundation. Thank you for your support, and we hope that everyone is staying safe and healthy.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.