Reign Announce Multiple Transactions
December 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced multiple player transactions today. Forward Alex Turcotte has been reassigned to the LA Kings taxi squad from Ontario, while forward Nikita Pavlychev was recalled from the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Turcotte, 20, has scored 10 points (3-7=10) in 18 games with the Reign this season. The former first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft is in his second professional season after suiting up in 32 games with Ontario during 2020-21 and posting 21 points on six goals and 15 assists.
Pavlychev, 24, has played 14 games with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits this season, scoring 11 points on seven goals and four assists. The native of Yaroslavl, Russia and former seventh-round draft selection of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015 is also in his second pro season.
Ontario's previously scheduled game for Monday in San Diego has been postponed. The Reign are now preparing for a Wednesday evening matchup in Bakersfield against the Condors at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
