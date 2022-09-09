Reign Announce Hockey Operations Staff Updates

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have announced multiple additions to the team's hockey operations staff for the 2022-23 season. Brad Schuler has been promoted to the role of Assistant Coach, while Cole Lussier will join the club as a Video Coach and Team Services Specialist and Andre Carere has been hired as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Schuler, 33, is beginning his fourth season with the Reign after serving as the team's Video Coach from 2019-22. During 2021-22, he was an integral part of the coaching staff that saw the team achieve success during the regular season with a 41-18-5-4 overall record and a second-place finish in the Pacific Division.

"We are excited to have Brad and build off the work he did in a more hands on role last season," said Ontario Reign General Manager Richard Seeley. "He has a great rapport with our coaching staff and will continue to be part of our goal to develop players for the NHL and win hockey games."

Schuler came to California in 2019 after spending the 2018-19 season as an assistant coach with the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs and helping lead the team to the second round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Delran, N.J. native was also an assistant coach in the NCAA ranks at the University of Maine during the 2017-18 season and served in the same role for two seasons at Middlebury College. As a player, Schuler played professionally with the CHL's Denver Cutthroats and the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc following a four-season career at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY.

Lussier, 25, comes to Ontario from the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he served as a Video Coach & Administrative Assistant during the 2021-22 season. A native of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., Lussier played hockey at the collegiate level for Trine University and later received a pre-law degree from Michigan State University.

Carere spent the 2021-22 season with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds as a Strength and Conditioning Intern, where he was part of the group that made a run to the 2022 Calder Cup Finals. He recently completed his master's degree in Strength and Conditioning from Springfield College where he also served as a Graduate Assistant with the school's athletic department.

Carere's other previous experience includes time as an intern with the Calgary Flames, the College of Holy Cross and McMaster University. He received his undergraduate degree in Kinesiology from Brock University in 2017.

