Reign Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced their 2021 training camp schedule.

The Reign will begin their camp at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo.

Ontario will play two exhibition games during the preseason, both against the San Diego Gulls. The first matchup is slated for Thursday, October 7 at Toyota Arena, while a second contest will be played on Monday, October 11 at Honda Center in Anaheim.

The full 2021 Reign training camp schedule is listed below -

Date Event Time Location

Sunday, 10/3 Practice 1:00 p.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Monday, 10/4 Practice 1:00 p.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Tuesday, 10/5 Practice 12:00 p.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Wednesday, 10/6 Practice 12:00 p.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Thursday, 10/7 Home vs. San Diego 7:00 p.m. Toyota Arena (Ontario, CA)

Friday, 10/8 Practice 12:30 p.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Saturday, 10/9 OFF DAY

Sunday, 10/10 Practice 12:30 p.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Monday, 10/11 Away at. San Diego 7:00 p.m. Honda Center (Anaheim, CA)

Tuesday, 10/12 Practice 1:00 p.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Wednesday, 10/13 Practice 1:00 p.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com. The Reign will play 34 regular-season home games, all hosted at Toyota Arena in downtown Ontario, beginning on Saturday, October 16.

