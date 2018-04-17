Reichenbach Signs PTO with AHL Tucson
April 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - Admirals netminder Ty Reichenbach has signed a PTO with the Tucson Roadrunners the team announced on Tuesday night.
Reichenbach, 24, completed his first full professional season with the Admirals appearing in 45 games, posting a record of 19-22-3-0. The Billings, MT native led the ECHL in saves (1463) while recording a .911 save percentage and a 3.37 goals against average. Twice during his rookie season Reichenbach was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week (Dec. 27, Mar. 6).
The goaltender made his professional debut last season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (SPHL) playing in three games. Prior to turning pro Reichenbach spent three seasons at Norwich University (NCAA DIII) where he led the Cadets to the 2017 National Championship. Reichenbach was 29-6-4 in 45 games for the Cadets, surrendering 1.85 goals per game, with a save percentage of .922.
Tucson, the AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, begins a best of five series with the San Jose Barracudas on Thursday night in San Jose. Reichenbach is the third Admiral to join the Roadrunners on a PTO this season joining Grant Besse and TJ Melancon.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 17, 2018
- Reichenbach Signs PTO with AHL Tucson - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - April 17 - ECHL
- Valleau Returns from AHL Utica - Orlando Solar Bears
- D Hora Returned to Reading - Reading Royals
- Royals Offer Doctor's Note for Fans If Game 4 Reaches OT - Reading Royals
- Board of Governors Approves South Carolina's Transfer of Controlling Interest - ECHL
- Everblades Claim Game One with 4-1 Victory over Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Eagles Score Four-Straight; Win Game 2 over Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- Specialty Teams Vaults Eagles to 5-2 Win over Thunder - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.