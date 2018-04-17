Reichenbach Signs PTO with AHL Tucson

Norfolk, VA - Admirals netminder Ty Reichenbach has signed a PTO with the Tucson Roadrunners the team announced on Tuesday night.

Reichenbach, 24, completed his first full professional season with the Admirals appearing in 45 games, posting a record of 19-22-3-0. The Billings, MT native led the ECHL in saves (1463) while recording a .911 save percentage and a 3.37 goals against average. Twice during his rookie season Reichenbach was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week (Dec. 27, Mar. 6).

The goaltender made his professional debut last season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (SPHL) playing in three games. Prior to turning pro Reichenbach spent three seasons at Norwich University (NCAA DIII) where he led the Cadets to the 2017 National Championship. Reichenbach was 29-6-4 in 45 games for the Cadets, surrendering 1.85 goals per game, with a save percentage of .922.

Tucson, the AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, begins a best of five series with the San Jose Barracudas on Thursday night in San Jose. Reichenbach is the third Admiral to join the Roadrunners on a PTO this season joining Grant Besse and TJ Melancon.

