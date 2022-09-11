Regular Season Finale Cancelled; Loons Prepare for Playoffs
September 11, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - After heavy rain all day Sunday in western Michigan, the Great Lakes Loons and West Michigan Whitecaps did not get the chance to play the regular season finale at LMCU Ballpark as the game was rained out.
The contest will not be made up.
The Loons (76-55, 36-29 second half) head to the playoffs to take on the Lake County Captains (76-53, 41-22) in a best-of-three series beginning at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio. Catch all the action on ESPN 100.9-FM beginning at 6:45 p.m. with the Loons On-Deck Circle, driven by Garber Chevrolet Midland.
Great Lakes will return home Thursday to Dow Diamond for the second game in the MWL Eastern Division championship round, and if a third game is necessary, that will occur Friday at Dow Diamond. All home playoff games begin at 7:05 p.m., and tickets are available at the box office or at Loons.com.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.ns.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from September 11, 2022
- 'Caps Season Ends with Rainout - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Regular Season Finale Cancelled; Loons Prepare for Playoffs - Great Lakes Loons
- Dragons Season Finale Rained-Out in Lansing on Sunday - Dayton Dragons
- Lugnuts' 2022 Finale Canceled Due to Field Conditions and Incoming Weather - Lansing Lugnuts
- Captains Regular Season Finale Canceled - Lake County Captains
- September 11 at Lake County Cancelled - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Sky Carp Finish Season with a Rain Out - Beloit Sky Carp
- Rattlers Final Game of 2022 Rained Out - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Season Finale: Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM at Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Trogrlic-Iverson Stymies Bandits, Chiefs Win 4-3 - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Regular Season Finale Cancelled; Loons Prepare for Playoffs
- Whitecaps Walk Off Loons in Crazy 10-Inning Comeback
- Loons Stifled on Offense Again, West Michigan Prevails in Shutout
- Whitecaps Ride Waves in Back-and-Forth Contest, Defeat Loons
- Ramirez Sets the Tone in Three-Hit Shutout Victory