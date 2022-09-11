Regular Season Finale Cancelled; Loons Prepare for Playoffs

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - After heavy rain all day Sunday in western Michigan, the Great Lakes Loons and West Michigan Whitecaps did not get the chance to play the regular season finale at LMCU Ballpark as the game was rained out.

The contest will not be made up.

The Loons (76-55, 36-29 second half) head to the playoffs to take on the Lake County Captains (76-53, 41-22) in a best-of-three series beginning at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio. Catch all the action on ESPN 100.9-FM beginning at 6:45 p.m. with the Loons On-Deck Circle, driven by Garber Chevrolet Midland.

Great Lakes will return home Thursday to Dow Diamond for the second game in the MWL Eastern Division championship round, and if a third game is necessary, that will occur Friday at Dow Diamond. All home playoff games begin at 7:05 p.m., and tickets are available at the box office or at Loons.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.ns.com.

