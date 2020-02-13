Registration Underway for Dragons 5K

Dayton, Ohio - Registration is underway for the 10th annual Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates on Saturday, July 18, 2020 starting at 8:00 a.m. at Day Air Ballpark. The event began in 2011 and has become a local tradition as one of the Miami Valley's largest races with over 2,000 runners and walkers participating annually.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW home plate finisher's medal, and entry to the post-race party inside Day Air Ballpark.

Additionally, if participants sign up for the race in the first 30 days (by March 1), they will receive a bonus of two (2) stadium seat tickets to a Dragons game in April.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. People can sign up today to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Participants may choose to run or walk the course and strollers are also permitted. The race will feature the same great family-friendly entertainment you see at every Dragons game, including Dragons mascots and Green Team! The race course will move through downtown Dayton and end back at Day Air Ballpark for a post-race party.

The post-race party inside Day Air Ballpark is open to all participants and their family/friends. Activities include fruit and water for participants, inflatables, health and wellness booths, and more!

The top three male and female finishers will receive a specially-engraved baseball bat. The top three male and female runners in each age group will be awarded a Dragons Den gift certificate. Also, top finishing groups and high school running groups will receive great group prizes with the grand prize being a luxury suite at a Dragons game.

For more information on the 2020 Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates, go to www.daytondragons.com/dragons5k.

Orthopedic Associates Returning as Dragons 5K Presenting Sponsor

The Dayton Dragons also announced today that Orthopedic Associates is returning as the presenting sponsor of the Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

"The Dragons 5K has become a local tradition and we are very excited to have Orthopedic Associates returning as the Dragons 5K presenting sponsor at Day Air Ballpark," said Robert Murphy, President & General Manager of the Dayton Dragons. "Orthopedic Associates have been the trusted orthopedic provider for the Dayton Dragons team so we are excited for our fans to get to know their amazing staff."

David Mohler, COO of Orthopedic Associates said, "We are thrilled to once again sponsor the Dragons 5K. As the region's leader in sports medicine, and especially as a proud orthopedic provider to the Dragons Team, this fun, family event is one of Dayton's great summer highlights for the community. We encourage everyone to register and participate!"

The 2020 Dragons 5K is being presented by Orthopedic Associates. As the regional leader in comprehensive orthopedic care, Orthopedic Associates' passion is helping Dayton's families get back to doing what they love. Orthopedic Associates is proud to be the trusted orthopedic provider serving your Dayton Dragons for more than a decade. Learn more at www.OAdoctors.com.

