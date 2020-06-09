Registration Open for OKC Dodgers Rookie League Fall Season

OKLAHOMA CITY - Area youth baseball players can register now to participate in the upcoming third season of the Oklahoma City Dodgers Rookie League, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 12.

The youth baseball league formed in 2018 in partnership with Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation to increase youth baseball participation in the community, as well as foster an environment that emphasizes leadership, teamwork and sportsmanship. The OKC Dodgers help provide resources and reduce costs in order to make baseball more accessible to area youth.

The 2020 OKC Dodgers Rookie League season was originally scheduled to begin in April, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now take place during the fall for the first time. The deadline to register for the 2020 fall season is July 27.

The season schedule will consist of seven games played at Wheeler Park, located at 1120 S. Western Ave. in Oklahoma City, and will run through Oct. 24 with closing ceremonies to take place at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Nov. 7.

"We are looking forward to having our OKC Dodgers Rookie League players return to the field this fall," OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes said. "We have enjoyed watching the league quickly grow during its first three years and are happy to help provide opportunities for area youth to participate in baseball thanks to our partnership with OKC Parks and Rec."

The OKC Dodgers Rookie League consists of four divisions to accommodate boys and girls in multiple skill levels and age groups. Baseball teams compete in divisions of 4U T-Ball, 6U T-Ball, 8U Coach Pitch and 10U Kid Pitch.

The Dodgers provide jerseys, hats, belts and equipment for each team and registration fees help cover operation expenses such as umpires and field maintenance. Registration fees for 4U and 6U participants are $35 and for 8U and 10U participants are $55.

The league has already experienced substantial growth. Starting with more than 200 players in 2018, participation quickly grew by 40 percent in 2019 during the league's second season. Rookie League players hailed from throughout Oklahoma City last season, representing 52 of the 74 zip codes in the metro area. More than 300 players have already registered for the league's third season.

The OKC Dodgers Rookie League is committed to enriching the lives of our youth and fostering a love of the game. The league provides a developmental, fun and safe environment for the enjoyment of the game of baseball. The OKC Dodgers Rookie League intends to help youth to set and work towards common goals, and to build the citizens of tomorrow through character, leadership ability and confidence. Additionally, the OKC Dodgers Rookie League emphasizes four core values through P.L.A.Y. - participation, leadership, accessibility and youth education.

Players can register online or find more information about the OKC Dodgers Rookie League at okcdodgers.com/rookieleague. Individuals interested in coaching or volunteering for the OKC Dodgers Rookie League can email [email protected] or call (405) 297-2477.

To stay current on the latest information regarding the OKC Dodgers Rookie League and the OKC Dodgers, please visit okcdodgers.com or call (405) 218-2182.

