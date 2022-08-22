Registration Open for Blue Wahoos Fall Kickball League

PENSACOLA, FL - Following a successful summer season at Blue Wahoos Stadium, the Blue Wahoos Kickball League will return to the ballpark this fall! Registration is open now for co-ed teams for a 12-game season played on the turf at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The relaxed, for-fun fall season will run from September 27-November 3 with games scheduled on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Rosters can consist of up to 18 players and must be co-ed with a minimum of five men and five women. All players must be at least 18 years of age.

Registration is $750 per team and includes the full season, team t-shirts for each player, umpires, and exclusive access to food, drink, and alcohol specials at the stadium during games.

Teams interested in participating may contact Blue Wahoos events manager Shannon Reeves at SReeves@BlueWahoos.com or by calling (850) 341-2949. Full league rules and information can be found at BlueWahoos.com.

