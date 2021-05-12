Registration Now Available for the 2021 Meijer Baseball AcademyÃÂ

SOUTH BEND, IN - One of the most popular baseball summer camps is back for 2021. The three-day Meijer Baseball Academy will be held at Four Winds Field July 13-15. Due to current restrictions from Major League Baseball, the camp this year will be taught by 30-year Minor League Baseball veteran Mark Haley and his team of coaches. Should those restrictions be lifted, South Bend Cubs players will participate as coaches during the camp.

"Mark and his staff at the 1st Source Bank Performance Center know what it takes to develop players at some of the highest levels of the minor leagues," said South Bend Cubs Assistant General Manager for Marketing and Media Chris Hagstrom-Jones. "Many of those instructors are former MLB and MiLB players who are familiar with player development and will show our campers how to take their game to the next level and improve their skills."

Over the course of the three-day camp, participants will learn about hitting, pitching, fielding (infield and outfield), catching, and base running. Registration is open to kids ages 6 to 12. Due to the high number of participants and to provide proper instruction, each Baseball Academy session is capped at 85 kids.

All attendees will receive a Meijer Baseball Academy t-shirt, a South Bend Cubs hat, lunch after each day of camp, and four (4) ticket to the South Bend Cubs game on Thursday, July 15 where all academy campers will participate in a pre-game recognition on the field. The registration fee for one, three-day session is $125.00 per child.

Academy campers who registered for the 2020 camp will be contacted by a member of the South Bend Cubs staff to confirm what session they would like their child to be registered for.

Check-in for the first day (July 13) will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. Camp will run from 9:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., with lunch at 11:50 a.m. The deadline to register for either camp is June 20. To sign up, download the application and wavier form and email it to [emailÂ protected]. Payments can be mailed or dropped off at the South Bend Cubs main office at Four Winds Field. Registration is not complete until payment has been received.

Through the South Bend Cubs Facebook and Twitter pages, Meijer will hold a contest to award free admission to four lucky winners. Contest details will be available on the Cubs social media pages in May and June.

