Register Online for Ducks Job Fair

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Great South Bay Hospitality today announced they will host a Job Fair at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Saturday, April 17. Those interested in applying and interviewing for available positions must register online in advance of the Job Fair.

"We are looking for friendly and hardworking individuals to be a part of our game day staff this season," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "Our goal remains to create a fun and safe environment for our fans, as they return to the ballpark to watch Ducks baseball."

To help maintain social distancing on April 17, candidates are required to complete their employment application online in advance of the Job Fair. The deadline to submit applications is Monday, April 5. Prior to the Job Fair, the Ducks will contact all applicants with a scheduled interview time at the ballpark. Candidates may arrive at the ballpark no earlier than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled interview. Applicants for all positions must be 16 years of age or older.

The Ducks will be interviewing for game day staff positions, including clean team, ushers, security, ticket takers, merchandise, parking lot attendants, box office assistants, bat boys and grounds crew. Additionally, the Ducks and Great South Bay Hospitality, the team's official food and beverage service operator, will be interviewing for positions such as concessions, chefs, cooks, bartenders, dishwashers, suite servers, and more.

Interviews will also be conducted for opportunities with the team's promotions staff. Available positions include camera operators, music coordinators, video board operators, and team mascot. Tryouts for on-field host and public address announcer roles will be announced at a later date.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

