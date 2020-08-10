Register for the Rip It Baseballtown Charities Fall Showcase

Rip It Baseballtown Charities is excited to announce its fall showcases for 13U, 14U, 15/16U, and 18/19U. All games are played at America's Classic Ballpark, FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Reading Fightin Phils!

With the uncertainty of fall sports, the Rip It Baseballtown Charities Showcase will provide athletes with the opportunity to play on a professional baseball field. The showcase is open to all teams within the age classification. Join us for two weekends filled with memorable baseball and fun!

Rip It Baseballtown Charities Showcase 15/16U

Friday, September 11 - Sunday, September 13

$750 for a two-game showcase at America's Classic Ballpark - FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Reading Fightin Phils!

Teams will be paired against like opponents.

SPACE IS VERY LIMITED! Enter today so you are not shut out!!!

Rip It Baseballtown Charities Showcase 18/19U

Friday, September 11 - Sunday, September 13

$750 for a two-game showcase at America's Classic Ballpark - FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Reading Fightin Phils!

Teams will be paired against like opponents.

SPACE IS VERY LIMITED! Enter today so you are not shut out!!!

Rip It Baseballtown Charities Showcase 13U

Friday, September 18 - Sunday, September 20

$750 for a two-game showcase at America's Classic Ballpark - FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Reading Fightin Phils!

Teams will be paired against like opponents.

SPACE IS VERY LIMITED! Enter today so you are not shut out!!!

Rip It Baseballtown Charities Showcase 14U

Friday, September 18 - Sunday, September 20

$750 for a two-game showcase at America's Classic Ballpark - FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Reading Fightin Phils!

Teams will be paired against like opponents.

SPACE IS VERY LIMITED! Enter today so you are not shut out!!!

Call C.J. Lindsay at 484-784-7392 or email *[email protected]* to reserve your spot.

Please note - if any games are unable to be played, either because of weather, or Covid-19 related issues, teams will receive a full prorated refund (ie. if you pay $750, and only play 1 game, you would receive a $375 refund). Teams must provide a Certificate of Insurance in advance.

This showcase is presented by T-Mobile, E.G.Smith, Inc, Abilities in Motion, Fleetwood Bank, Comfort Pro Inc, Albright College, Stoney Creek Rentals, Deer Country Farm & Lawn, Inc., and PSECU!

Proceeds will benefit Baseballtown Charities - helping more kids play baseball. Specifically - Inner-City kids, and physically and developmentally challenged kids. Thank you for supporting Baseballtown Charities.

Admission, as well as parking, is FREE for all fans. R-Phils concessions will be open at all games for fans to enjoy their favorite ballpark food and drink.

All information about the showcase and FirstEnergy Stadium's COVID safety guidelines can be found at milb.com/reading/events/showcase.

FirstEnergy stadium is the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies and the home of the Reading Fightin Phils. The stadium is located at 1900 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19605.Rentals, Deer Country Farm & Lawn, Inc. and PSECU!

