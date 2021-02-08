Regions Field to Host Fultondale High School Baseball Home Opener

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- Regions Field is honored to announce that it will host the Fultondale High School Wildcats home opener against the Ramsay High School Rams on Saturday, February 27th. The game will begin at 12:00 p.m. with gates opening at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the recent tornado damage sustained to Fultondale's home field, the team has been forced to move their practices and home games 20 miles away to Tarrant Field. To assist in this incredibly tough time for the club, Regions Field is proud to offer the Wildcats the chance to play their home opener on the very same field that the Birmingham Barons call home.

"Our prayers and thoughts continue for our Fultondale neighbors as they recover from the recent tornado," said Barons President and General Manager Jonathan Nelson. "Knowing Fultondale's High School baseball team had their 2020 season cut short due to COVID, and then to not have a home season at their ballpark due to this devasting tornado is heartbreaking. We are honored to help Fultondale kick-off their season against Ramsay High and want to make this a special experience for Fultondale's student-athletes, as well the entire Fultondale community."

With their home field destroyed, Fultondale is living by the motto "Home is Where the Heart is". As the team prepares for the upcoming season, the team has decided to bring the bases and the home plate from their home field to every game. This act represents the pride the team has for their community, and to always remain Fultondale Strong.

"We dug up home plate and are taking it everywhere we go because our heart is back at our home field, wherever we are fortunate to play will now become our home." Said Fultondale Head Coach Michael Franklin. "We really hope to have the community come out to Regions Field and support the boys on February 27th."

Tickets for the Fultondale's home opener can be purchased at the GoFan digital ticketing site for $6. Fans will also be able to purchase tickets at Regions Field on the day of the game. Proceeds from the ticket sales will go directly back to the Fultondale Baseball Team.

As with all events at Regions Field, the facility will be enforcing all social distancing and safety regulations set forth by the City of Birmingham and the Jefferson County Health Department.

