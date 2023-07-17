Reginato Returns for Third Season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the return of forward Cole Reginato for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Reginato, who began his professional career with the Havoc in the 2020-21 season, brings experience and a physical style of play to the team. In his previous seasons with the Havoc has tallied a total of 12 goals and 6 assists in 58 regular-season games.

With his return, the Huntsville Havoc are excited to have Reginato back, as his offensive prowess and physical presence make him a valuable asset to the team's lineup.

Head coach Stuart Stefan expressed his enthusiasm for Reginato's return, highlighting his importance to the team, stating, "We are thrilled to have Reggie back for another season. The energy and physicality he brings make him a key player for us. We look forward to his continued growth and impact on the ice."

As the Huntsville Havoc prepare for the highly anticipated 2023-24 season, fans can expect Reginato to play a crucial role in the team's success.

