Refsnyder Homers, Hands Indy 10-5 Loss

ST. PAUL, MINN. - A three-run home run by major league rehabber Rob Refsnyder, his second long ball in as many nights, gave the St. Paul Saints insurance runs needed for a 10-5 win vs. the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday.

Christian Bethancourt and Anthony Alford each recorded two hits in the loss, all for extra-bases. Bethancourt, batting in the cleanup spot, led the club with three RBI.

The Indians (34-38) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning when Tucupita Marcano, the newest member of their roster via trade, led off the game with a walk. He was driven home on Bethancourt's first double of the evening, and Bethancourt was then brought home on a Cole Tucker single.

With Indianapolis leading in the third inning, 3-1, after Alford stretched the lead back to two runs with his 10th home run of the season in the top half, St. Paul jumped ahead with a four-run frame. Jose Miranda led off the inning with a home run, and Sherman Johnson notched a bases-clearing double to take a 5-3 lead.

The Saints (39-34) took the lead needed for their win in the fourth inning with Refsnyder's one-out, three-run home run off Beau Sulser (L, 5-4). Sulser surrendered eight runs in four innings.

Bethancourt drove in two additional runs in the sixth and eighth, the latter of which came via his second RBI double of the night, but both runs were offset bya two-run seventh inning by the Saints.

Yennier Cano (W, 1-1) tossed three innings in relief of starter Charlie Barnes and surrendered the home run to Alford as his only hit allowed.

The Indians will look to break their losing skid tomorrow night in another 8:05 PM ET start at St. Paul. LHP Steven Brault (0-1, 1.29) will make his third rehab start with the Indians vs. RHP Matt Shoemaker (1-0, 2.77).

