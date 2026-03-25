Refs Will Not be the Storyline!

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video


You heard it here - OFFICIATING will not dictate the result of the game.

#ufl #rules #football

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United Football League Stories from March 25, 2026


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